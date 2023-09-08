Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. 526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0789 per share. This is a positive change from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Naturgy Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.20%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

