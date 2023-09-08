NEAR Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $32.36 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00004458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

