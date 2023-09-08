Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $115.70 million and $1.27 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,832.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00241954 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.51 or 0.00745218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00554449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00059320 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00118814 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,750,897,838 coins and its circulating supply is 42,127,917,852 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

