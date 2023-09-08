Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $817.45 million-$822.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.39 million. Nomad Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to EUR1.54-1.57 EPS.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOMD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

