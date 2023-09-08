Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,526 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Novartis worth $280,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Novartis by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Novartis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,008. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.35. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.