NULS Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $18.90 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $18.90 million and approximately $396,211.28 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 124,644,868 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

