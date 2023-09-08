NXM Price Down 0.1% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00021336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015021 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,887.08 or 1.00055596 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.