Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 188.62% from the stock’s current price.

OPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:OPI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $286.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.32). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,334,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 854,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,022,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 814,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 413,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

