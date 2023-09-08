Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Peter J. Benevides Sells 8,391 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,391 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $51,940.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OLO Stock Performance

NYSE:OLO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,326. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OLO

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OLO by 3.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 93,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in OLO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OLO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

