OMG Network Market Cap Hits $64.95 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $64.95 million and $10.93 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001791 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000123 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

