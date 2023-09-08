OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. OMG Network has a market cap of $63.93 million and $13.51 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00038253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026390 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000123 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

