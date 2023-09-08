Ontology Gas Price Up 3% Over Last Week (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $75.50 million and $1.36 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,907,070 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a robust blockchain platform designed for real-world applications, aiming to enable seamless collaboration between blockchain and existing systems. It offers tools for identity verification, data exchange, and business processes. Created by the Chinese company Onchain, led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, Ontology expands blockchain’s potential beyond cryptocurrencies for business adoption. Ontology Gas ($ONG) is the platform’s utility token, used for transactions, smart contracts, and computational tasks on the Ontology network. It also incentivizes participation and network maintenance by being generated and distributed to ONT token holders who stake their tokens. This supports the platform’s sustainability and growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

