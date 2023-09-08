Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Trading Down 1.3%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $35.28. 27,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 16,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

