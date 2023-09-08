Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/31/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/31/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

8/30/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/30/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.50.

8/30/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/30/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

8/15/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

OTLK traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.21. 1,157,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,910. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Get Outlook Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 1,148,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 731,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 475,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.