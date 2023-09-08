Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/31/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 8/31/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.
- 8/30/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 8/30/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.50.
- 8/30/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 8/30/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/30/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 8/15/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/15/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2023 – Outlook Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Outlook Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
OTLK traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.21. 1,157,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,910. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
