Pax Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $497.25 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $497.25 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003845 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005923 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 500,381,602 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

