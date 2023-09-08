Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Raised to $8.00 at Evercore ISI

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

WOOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,880,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 257,777 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $2,531,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 481.9% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 441,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 365,836 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 255,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 97,847 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

