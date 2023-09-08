Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.45

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.41 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,839,194 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Thursday, July 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MATD
Petro Matad Stock Performance
Petro Matad Company Profile
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petro Matad
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.