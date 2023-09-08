Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.45

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.41 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,839,194 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.45. The company has a market cap of £43.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

