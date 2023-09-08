Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.51-0.59 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.51-$0.59 EPS.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,482. Photronics has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Photronics by 201.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Photronics by 3,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

