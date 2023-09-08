Pirate Chain Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $37.36 million and $37,241.96 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00096290 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00048253 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00027877 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

