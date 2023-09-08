Pirate Chain Trading 2% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $37.47 million and $36,586.73 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00097229 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027980 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

