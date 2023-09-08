Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 149,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 275,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Power Metals Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

