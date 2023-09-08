PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Shares Purchased by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,350 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 4.02% of PowerUp Acquisition worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWUP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the first quarter worth $363,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in PowerUp Acquisition by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PWUP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.96. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,709. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.