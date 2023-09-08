Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.94

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $6.41. Prada shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 11,075 shares changing hands.

Prada Stock Down 7.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

