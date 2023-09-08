Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 2,123 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after buying an additional 1,110,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,877,000 after buying an additional 294,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after buying an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,892. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

