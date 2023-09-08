Prom (PROM) One Day Volume Tops $2.74 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $73.88 million and $2.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.05 or 0.00015402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014948 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,282.05 or 1.00000891 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.02904906 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $3,179,671.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

