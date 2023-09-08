ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 63,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 61,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

ProShares Short Real Estate Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Get ProShares Short Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Real Estate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.