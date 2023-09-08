Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 756,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,453,000 after buying an additional 28,386 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 201,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.55. 1,761,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $359.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

