Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 29,983 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,983 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,536 shares of company stock worth $140,336,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $453.52. The company had a trading volume of 34,299,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,529,633. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.94 and its 200-day moving average is $355.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

