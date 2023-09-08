Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Issued By Zacks Research

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

