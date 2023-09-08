Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Raised by Analyst

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.79.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.13 and its 200-day moving average is $178.04. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $106,648,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $78,220,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.