Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.02. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 3,310 shares.
Qurate Retail Trading Down 5.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 23.10%.
Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Stories
