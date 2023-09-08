Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 440.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RANI

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 317,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 114.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,084 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.