Raymond James Cuts Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target to $105.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

NYSE:TTC traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 243,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,932. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

