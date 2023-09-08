RB Global (TSE:RBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.65

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$90.65 and last traded at C$90.38, with a volume of 173732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RB Global from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

RB Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.16.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.22). RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. Research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 3.5048874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 99.32%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.30 per share, with a total value of C$112,600.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

