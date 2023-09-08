ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 23% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.38 million and $1,739.83 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00243019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

