Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Trading Up 1.6%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 3,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regional Health Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Regional Health Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:RHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $22.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

