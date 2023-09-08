Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Trading Up 1.6%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 3,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regional Health Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regional Health Properties
Regional Health Properties Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Regional Health Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regional Health Properties
Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regional Health Properties
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.