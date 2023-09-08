Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 6,471,132 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471,132 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.41% of American Airlines Group worth $231,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,126 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,874 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. 12,261,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,442,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

