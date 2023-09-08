Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2,115.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,001,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Danaher worth $264,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $391,011,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,856. The stock has a market cap of $183.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $294.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

