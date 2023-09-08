Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 217,140 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $245,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.33.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,329. The company has a market cap of $203.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

