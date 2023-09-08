Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1,034.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $495,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,018,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,151,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

