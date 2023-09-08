Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 302,583 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Walmart worth $213,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 179.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.60.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.66. 2,579,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,908,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.68. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $163.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.