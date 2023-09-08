Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $184.97 Million Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,508,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.76% of National Beverage worth $184,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in National Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.7% in the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 167,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

