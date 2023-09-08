Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $194.29 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,533,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Campbell Soup worth $194,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,540. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

