Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $221.22 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $221,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $901,726,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

ULTA traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.75. 379,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,868. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

