Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $753.19 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,054,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548,190 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises about 1.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Airbnb worth $753,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,470,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,129,826 shares of company stock worth $288,712,193 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.55. 6,818,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

