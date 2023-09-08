Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,230,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958,200 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Fortinet worth $414,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $63.94. 3,283,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,038. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

