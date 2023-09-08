Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,209,865 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,725,511 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,209,865 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $199,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 52.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 73,640 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,805 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 71,797 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,626,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $48,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 603,107 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 101,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.77. 5,942,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,877,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

