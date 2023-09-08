Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,369,900 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,781,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369,900 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of Roblox worth $394,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Roblox by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 400.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Truist Financial cut their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,756,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,909,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.69. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $12,989,919.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $12,989,919.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 981,875 shares of company stock worth $32,192,224. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

