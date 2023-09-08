Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,083,700 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,111,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Li Auto worth $202,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,128,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,513,000 after buying an additional 463,905 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,927,000 after buying an additional 4,066,604 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,261,000 after acquiring an additional 323,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $127,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Li Auto Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.