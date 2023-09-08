Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 86,800 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of National Grid worth $255,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in National Grid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.64) to GBX 1,050 ($13.26) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.79) to GBX 1,280 ($16.17) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 200,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,523. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

